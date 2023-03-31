HICKORY — Lenoir-Rhyne University celebrated a new giving record during its sixth annual giving day, Bears Give Back, on Tuesday.

Some 829 generous alumni, families, friends, and students contributed a record $809,744 in support of Bears Give Back. The 24-hour event raised funds that will be used immediately to support students by ensuring access to scholarships, academic curriculum and instruction, study abroad opportunities, athletic programs and expanded community engagement.

“Our sixth annual giving day was one for the record books,” said Cat Niekro, vice president of institutional advancement. “The Bear family once again stepped up to support our students, faculty and staff and ensure that we have the resources we need to provide a transformational experience.”

Match and challenge gifts have always played a significant role during Bears Give Back, and this year was no exception. A group of anonymous donors issued a challenge totaling $600,000 to motivate and encourage members of the broader Bear family to contribute.

Ongoing student involvement in Bears Give Back underlines the significance of the day for those who benefit most from the event. Students contribute to the campaign by giving their time to thank donors personally and by sharing their stories to show how those donations change lives for the better.

“It was an exciting day on campus,” said Whitney Durham Franklin, director of stewardship and donor engagement. “The students were giving back in their own, unique ways. The community here is truly committed to the mission of LR and it’s very inspiring to see.”

The day rounded out with a campus-wide service project and some student bonding and fun on Shaw Plaza. The Student Government Association, the Office of Multicultural Affairs, the Office of Student Involvement, and the Office of Institutional Advancement sponsored activities to help educate students about the impact philanthropy has at Lenoir-Rhyne.

“It was heartening to see so many members of the LR community step up to support this place once again,” said Tatum Pottenger, director of annual giving. “Alumni, friends, families, faculty, staff and even our own students came together with their support to help us surpass our goal and claim a truly incredible challenge gift. We are very thankful for the generosity of Bear Nation."

Established in 2018, LR’s giving day has shown steady growth in donations. The first campaign raised nearly $98,000 from almost 300 donors. The 2022 campaign raised just under $696,000 from 849 donors.

Donors can continue supporting LR students anytime with a gift to the university. For more information about making a gift through the fiscal year end of May 31, 2023, visit www.lr.edu/IGive2LRU