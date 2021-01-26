Lenoir-Rhyne University gearing up for spring semester with COVID-19 testing

The spring semester is less than 10 days old at Lenoir-Rhyne University, and a return to classes meant a return to COVID-19 testing for students and faculty.
Thirty-one students tested positive for COVID-19 before classes began and are now isolating. Two of the students are isolating on campus, according to a letter from the university president.
The university required students and faculty to provide a negative COVID-19 test result before coming to campus for the spring semester, which started Jan. 18.
For local students and faculty, the school provided testing on Jan. 12 and 14. During those two days, 506 tests were administered. Three students tested positive in the group, President Fred Whitt wrote in a letter to faculty, students and staff.
Twenty-six students tested positive before arriving on campus and will remain home in isolation for the recommended amount of time before arriving on campus for classes.
When students who provided proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test results arrived on campus to move into dorms, the school also tested them with rapid COVID-19 tests. Out of 700 students tested before they moved in, two tested positive and are required to isolate, Whitt said.
The school has 40 reserved quarantine rooms on campus. Five are currently in use, two by students who are positive for the coronavirus and three by students who were exposed but have not tested positive.
Lenoir-Rhyne requires students and staff to complete daily wellness screenings, as were required in the fall. In addition, the university will start random testing this week. Every week, 200 staff, faculty and students will be tested for COVID-19.
Those results will be posted on the university's COVID-19 dashboard, Whitt said.
In the fall semester, between Aug. 1 and Nov. 9, Lenoir-Rhyne reported 54 total positive cases of COVID-19 in students, faculty and staff.
No in-person conferences, concerts or speaker events are allowed through at least March, Whitt said.
Case count
In Catawba County, 157 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, putting the county total at 14,982, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Another COVID-19 death was reported Tuesday, putting the county total at 231.
There are 102 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
In Catawba County, 10,307 people have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number does not include long-term care residents and staff. Of the 10,307, 2,081 have received their second dose, completing the vaccine series.
At least 715,208 people have received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina, including long-term care residents and staff.
Statewide, 3,978 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, according to NCDHHS. The state has seen a total of 727,423 confirmed cases.
There are 3,368 people hospitalized with the virus and 8,776 people have died.