Lenoir-Rhyne University gearing up for spring semester with COVID-19 testing

The spring semester is less than 10 days old at Lenoir-Rhyne University, and a return to classes meant a return to COVID-19 testing for students and faculty.

Thirty-one students tested positive for COVID-19 before classes began and are now isolating. Two of the students are isolating on campus, according to a letter from the university president.

The university required students and faculty to provide a negative COVID-19 test result before coming to campus for the spring semester, which started Jan. 18.

For local students and faculty, the school provided testing on Jan. 12 and 14. During those two days, 506 tests were administered. Three students tested positive in the group, President Fred Whitt wrote in a letter to faculty, students and staff.

Twenty-six students tested positive before arriving on campus and will remain home in isolation for the recommended amount of time before arriving on campus for classes.

When students who provided proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test results arrived on campus to move into dorms, the school also tested them with rapid COVID-19 tests. Out of 700 students tested before they moved in, two tested positive and are required to isolate, Whitt said.