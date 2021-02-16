Lenoir-Rhyne University COVID-19 cases stay low

Lenoir-Rhyne University has reported a total of 26 COVID-19 cases in the first month of its spring semester.

As of Monday, just seven of the 26 total cases are active. The remaining 19 have fully recovered, according to Lenoir-Rhyne.

The school performs rapid tests on randomly selected teachers and students weekly. Between Feb. 8 and Feb. 14, the school did 642 rapid tests in Hickory and found no new positive cases, Lenoir-Rhyne President Fred Whitt said in a letter to students and staff. Seven cases were self-reported by students during the same period.

The school has not seen any cases at its Asheville or Columbia campuses.

“We continue to have significantly lower rates than our region in general and other universities,” Whitt said in the letter.

In the first week of random surveillance testing, Jan. 25-31, Lenoir-Rhyne did 690 rapid tests. In the second week, Feb. 1-7, the school did 858 rapid tests.

Case count

Catawba County reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county also saw three new county resident deaths related to the coronavirus.