Lenoir-Rhyne to award honorary degree to Ukrainian President

Lenoir-Rhyne University plans to award an honorary doctorate degree to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the school’s 2022 graduation ceremony in May.

The presentation is part of a national initiative started by Alfred University in Alfred, New York, to honor Zelenskyy’s leadership and show support for the people of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February, a news release from Lenoir-Rhyne University said.

Once officially voted on by the board, the degree will be presented in absentia to Zelenskyy during commencement on May 6 at 6 p.m. The ceremony will be held at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, the release said.

At least 20 private, independent colleges and universities in the Council for Independent Colleges, including Bard College and Hobart and William Smith Colleges, are participating in the effort, the release said.

“As soon as I heard about this initiative, I thought it would be important for Lenoir-Rhyne to participate and submitted the proposal to our Board of Trustees Honors and Award Committee, which recommends the awarding of honorary degrees,” Lenoir-Rhyne University President Fred Whitt said. “They were unanimous in strongly supporting this initiative and will make the recommendation to the full board of trustees for approval.”

The degree is meant to recognize Zelenskyy’s efforts to motivate the collective courage of Ukrainians in defense of freedom and democracy. The degree acknowledges the significance of the threats to civil liberties and the well-being of individuals due to the Russian aggression towards citizens of the Ukraine, Russia and the broader world, the release said.

“This really is an effort not only to acknowledge President Zelenskyy’s leadership, but also the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people,” Whitt said. “They truly are inspiring.”

David Dreyer, a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University, weighed in on the university’s participation.

“President Zelensky has shown an immense amount of bravery by remaining in Ukraine,” Dreyer said. “Many believed the Ukrainian government would quickly be toppled when Russian forces invaded. He chose to stay in Kyiv despite the grave risks that it entailed.”

Dreyer said it is important to express unity with the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression.