Lenoir-Rhyne students, staff pray for COVID-19 victims
082621-hdr-news-lruvigil-p1

Todd Cutter, Lenoir-Rhyne University campus pastor, leads a prayer vigil for COVID-19 victims at noon on Wednesday.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Lenoir-Rhyne University students and staff members gathered in a circle in front of the campus chapel Wednesday afternoon.

They came together to pray for people battling COVID-19.

At noon on Wednesday, the new campus pastor at Lenoir-Rhyne, Todd Cutter, led a brief prayer service in honor of a staff member and others in the community who are struggling with COVID-19. Faculty and students bowed their head in prayer as Cutter spoke words of comfort and read Bible verses.

Lenoir-Rhyne University holds COVID-19 memorial

“Gathering for prayer, whether it’s during moments of joy or sadness or somewhere in between is important because it reminds us that we are knit together as a community,” Cutter said.

Cutter offered a brief prayer for COVID-19 victims and for those with other injuries, sicknesses and mental illnesses, followed by a moment of silence.

Watch now: Lenoir-Rhyne University has prayer vigil for COVID-19 patients

“We pause to pray for those that are near and dear to us who are suffering,” he said. “We lift before you all who struggle with COVID-19. We remember those who are sidelined by illnesses and injuries which prevent them from participating in the activities they love and enjoy.”

