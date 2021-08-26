Lenoir-Rhyne students, staff pray for COVID-19 victims

Lenoir-Rhyne University students and staff members gathered in a circle in front of the campus chapel Wednesday afternoon.

They came together to pray for people battling COVID-19.

At noon on Wednesday, the new campus pastor at Lenoir-Rhyne, Todd Cutter, led a brief prayer service in honor of a staff member and others in the community who are struggling with COVID-19. Faculty and students bowed their head in prayer as Cutter spoke words of comfort and read Bible verses.

“Gathering for prayer, whether it’s during moments of joy or sadness or somewhere in between is important because it reminds us that we are knit together as a community,” Cutter said.

Cutter offered a brief prayer for COVID-19 victims and for those with other injuries, sicknesses and mental illnesses, followed by a moment of silence.

“We pause to pray for those that are near and dear to us who are suffering,” he said. “We lift before you all who struggle with COVID-19. We remember those who are sidelined by illnesses and injuries which prevent them from participating in the activities they love and enjoy.”

