Lenoir-Rhyne stadium renovations underway and slated for completion in August

The football team at Lenoir-Rhyne University will host a home game on Sept. 3. That’s also when fans will get an up-close view of $18 million in renovations to the Moretz Stadium on campus.

The project is on schedule to be completed in August, according to Lenoir-Rhyne Vice President of Athletics Kim Pate.

New LED stadium lights were installed in February, which meet the standards for televised broadcasts. The university opted to get the entertainment package for the lighting system, Pate said.

“That allows us to do light flickering and stuff like that as part of our game environment,” Pate said. “We’ve already used it at the end of a lacrosse game. There are different patterns of flashing. The student athletes love it and, of course, the fans do, too.”

A 60-foot video screen will be installed at the far end on the field, where the old scoreboard and screen were located. A second video screen will be installed on the wall of the gymnasium where a smaller scoreboard is currently located, Pate said. Fans will be able to see instant replays during games on both screens.

The main structure for the press box, which will feature eight VIP suites, a president’s box and a media production room, has been constructed. Workers were beginning to add exterior walls to the press box Friday morning. About a fourth of the concrete foundation for home side seating had been poured.

The university’s lacrosse teams have played and practiced in the stadium during renovations. The men’s lacrosse team was practicing on the field Friday while construction crews worked on the sidelines.

“We’re actually hosting the lacrosse championships in two weeks for the conference,” Pate said. “The project hasn’t impacted our lacrosse season at all because our fans typically sit on the visitors’ side.”

The renovations will impact the 2022 commencement ceremony, which will be held at L.P. Frans stadium in Hickory, Pate said. In order to get the construction completed on time, there are two project managers and two construction crews working. One crew is on the home side and the other crew is on the visitors’ side, she said.

The VIP suites will be accessible through an elevator to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act access guidelines, which was something the old press box did not have, Pate said. The president’s box will be located in the middle of the main floor. The upper floor will have operation spaces and the media production room where videos will be streamed and produced, she said.

Private seating areas are another new feature. The home side area will have 66 seats and the visitors’ side will have 30 seats, Pate said. The brick walls around the field will remain, but will be pressure washed and the tops will be resurfaced. Pate said the school wanted to keep the brick walls since playing “between the bricks” is a popular term among LR fans.

The home side of the stadium will seat around 4,200 people in a blend of stadium-style seatbacks and metal bleachers.

The visitors’ side will feature a large walkway and concrete plaza. There will be a fieldhouse with a lounge and locker rooms for men’s and women’s lacrosse teams located at the far end of the visitors’ side, Pate said.

There will be concrete platforms for wheelchair accessible seating on the top row; previously these areas were metal platforms. The “Champions Walk” will connect to the visitors’ side of the stadium and stretch across the parking lot over to the baseball, track and soccer facilities, creating an athletics campus, Pate said.

“We’re naming our athletic campus after the Moretz family — John and Marilyn Moretz,” Pate said. “It will be the Moretz Sports Athletic Campus. John and Marilyn committed to the complex back in 2008, but this will really complete that vision of creating a campus and it gives us an identity.”

LR alumni and members of the Hickory community donated around $15 million, Pate said. “It’s the largest fundraising campaign LR has ever worked on,” Pate said. “And it’s the most dollars raised for one specific project in the history of LR. I think it sends a message about how blessed we are to have the support of our alumni and our community.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.