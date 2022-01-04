Lenoir-Rhyne pushing back classes amid rising COVID-19 cases

Lenoir-Rhyne University has delayed the start of classes by a week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The university pushed its spring semester start to Jan. 18, according to an email Lenoir-Ryne President Fred Whitt sent to faculty and students. The school’s original start date was Jan. 10.
The decision was made to allow time for the holiday COVID-19 surge to subside and because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in students, faculty and staff, Whitt said in the email.
“Please understand (the) virus clearly is in control and really does not care how it affects our vacation, holiday or semester,” Whitt said. “We cannot control the virus, but we can do our best and try to manage the virus and keep working through the various detours, curveballs and changing conditions. We ask for your flexibility, understanding and support as we all navigate these uncharted waters.”
In the week before the email, sent Dec. 31, 30 new faculty, staff and student COVID-19 cases were reported, Whitt said.
“This number is higher than the previous three-month total of positive cases for our entire LR community,” he said. “We probably have additional positive cases not yet reported since we are on break.”
All 30 people were vaccinated, but most did not have their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Whitt said.
Lenoir-Rhyne recently moved to require students, faculty and staff to get a booster dose. The requirement went into place on Jan. 1 and everyone must have the shot by Jan. 31, according to the university's guidelines.
Delaying the start of the semester also gives more people time to get the booster dose before classes start, Whitt said in an email.
The university plans to use the extra time to stagger move-in times for campus dorms.
The school plans to require masks in the spring semester. Students and staff are all required to have a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus.