Lenoir-Rhyne: Masks required indoors; unvaccinated students must be tested twice a week

Lenoir-Rhyne University will require everyone on campus to wear masks indoors in public areas, whether vaccinated or not.
The university updated its policy Monday to add the new mask and COVID-19 testing requirements. The requirements will be in place through Sept. 30. Lenoir-Rhyne plans to evaluate the requirements to decide what the protocols will be after September, according to an email President Fred Whitt sent to Lenoir-Rhyne students and staff.
The new mask requirements are in response to the increasing COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, according to the email. The requirement falls in line with a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that everyone wear masks indoors in areas of high community transmission, which includes Catawba County.
“Unfortunately, the virus remains an issue and, while the academic year will certainly look much more like it has traditionally, we will continue to take precautions to ensure the health and safety of our campus community,” Whitt said in the email.
Starting Thursday, all vaccinated people must wear masks inside public areas, including classrooms and libraries. The indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated people does not apply to those who are eating or drinking, alone in their office, apartment or residence, or those who are with their fully vaccinated roommates.
Fully vaccinated residential students may have guests who are fully vaccinated in their rooms. Fully vaccinated students and staff are not required to wear masks outside or required to be tested weekly for COVID-19, but optional testing is available throughout the week.
With a COVID-19 vaccination requirement in place, no less than 98% of all students and employees on campus will be vaccinated at the start of the semester, according to the email.
Those who are unvaccinated, who received an exemption to the school’s vaccination requirement, must wear a mask at all times in public areas inside and outside, except when eating or drinking or alone in an office or dorm room, according to the updated requirements.
Unvaccinated students, faculty and staff must be tested for COVID-19 at least twice a week with a rapid test.
Unvaccinated students who live on campus are required to be in a single room with bathrooms and will not be allowed to visit other rooms or have guests. Unvaccinated people must also have daily temperature checks and health screenings.