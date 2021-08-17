Lenoir-Rhyne: Masks required indoors; unvaccinated students must be tested twice a week

Lenoir-Rhyne University will require everyone on campus to wear masks indoors in public areas, whether vaccinated or not.

The university updated its policy Monday to add the new mask and COVID-19 testing requirements. The requirements will be in place through Sept. 30. Lenoir-Rhyne plans to evaluate the requirements to decide what the protocols will be after September, according to an email President Fred Whitt sent to Lenoir-Rhyne students and staff.

The new mask requirements are in response to the increasing COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, according to the email. The requirement falls in line with a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that everyone wear masks indoors in areas of high community transmission, which includes Catawba County.

“Unfortunately, the virus remains an issue and, while the academic year will certainly look much more like it has traditionally, we will continue to take precautions to ensure the health and safety of our campus community,” Whitt said in the email.

