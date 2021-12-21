Lenoir-Rhyne hosts MLK celebration

HICKORY — Lenoir-Rhyne University will commemorate the life and memory of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 17. LR faculty, staff, students and community members will continue its tradition of honoring King through two events, reflecting on the things that were important to King — diversity and equality for all the citizens of the United States.

“This year’s MLK celebration is a time to reflect on how we can truly transform the lives of our young people to make a greater impact on their communities,” said Terry Phillips, director of multicultural affairs.

The events at LR are designed to engage and inspire community and university members and help them envision ways to carry forward King’s work in a manner relevant today.

Sponsored by the Office of Multicultural Affairs, the university will host “The Dream and Work Continues” presentation at 10 a.m. in P.E. Auditorium. The in-person event is open to the public and features LR faculty, staff and students, including the A Cappella Choir singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often referred to as the Black national anthem in the United States. The hymn features lyrics by James Weldon Johnson set to music by his brother J. Rosamond Johnson.