Lenoir-Rhyne honors Employee of the Year, others for service

Parachute Awards

Several people received Parachute Awards for service to the university that sometimes goes unnoticed.

When issues arise on campus, Judy Lineberger, executive assistant to the provost, steps in to solve problems. Whether it's an issue with classes or access to a building, she is always on hand to help. Since the onset of the pandemic, she has taken that to a new level helping organize how the university transitioned to an A-B schedule and implemented safety measures in the classroom while also working on contact tracing throughout campus.

Janet McKee, director of student accounts, has worked in enrollment management, advancement and the business office in her 12 years at LR, and she has always managed to put the minds of students and parents at ease. Her genuine concern for them is evident in every interaction, which is of enormous importance to students, parents and the LR community.

William Daughtry has spent more than 15 years at LR as a member of Aramark, and one can scarcely take a step without being impacted by him in one way or another. Often he's riding a Gator or lawn mower or carrying a weed eater or leaf blower in an effort to make the campus look great for everyone.

Mary Fran Sears is the physician assistant at Cornerstone Student Support and Wellness Center, and she joined the university in January of 2019. She has been vital to LR throughout the pandemic serving on committees, coordinating or assisting with COVID-19 testing on campus, performing telehealth visits, checking in with students in quarantine, sharing information and so much more. She has made the health of everyone on campus her No. 1 priority since coming on board.