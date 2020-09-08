Lenoir-Rhyne continues COVID-19 testing; 9 cases have been reported among faculty, students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lenoir-Rhyne University has administered more than 3,000 COVID-19 tests, with 2,739 students tested and 413 faculty and staff members tested so far.

Eight students and one faculty/staff member have tested positive for the virus. All but one of these has made a full recovery. Anyone on campus who tests positive is isolated and can return to campus after being cleared to do so by a medical professional, according to Lenoir-Rhyne’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The university plans to implement random COVID-19 testing for all faculty, staff and students. Lenoir-Rhyne President Fred Whitt said the university’s presidential task force added the additional testing to already established safety protocols.

“A huge part of the infection prevention and control measures was the requirement that all faculty, staff and students present a negative COVID-19 test prior to the beginning of school,” he said.

“In addition, the task force has recommended continuing random COVID-19 testing each week through the fall semester beginning as early as September 9,” Whitt continued. “The university expects to test approximately 140 faculty, staff and students each week including the student athletes, coaches and staff.”