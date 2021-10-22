 Skip to main content
Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard crash backs up traffic
A collision involving three vehicles blocked traffic on Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard Friday afternoon. 

A three-vehicle crash blocked the southbound lanes of Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard near Starbucks Friday afternoon.

Hickory firefighters and Catawba County EMS were on the scene around 1:30 p.m.

It is unclear if there were any injuries but it did not appear than anyone was transported from the scene. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

