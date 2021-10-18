Lenoir-Rhyne A Cappella Choir commemorates All Saints

HICKORY — The Lenoir-Rhyne A Cappella Choir and Sacred Music program will present “When We on that Final Journey Go,” a musical program commemorating the annual Christian Feast of All Saints. The performance is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m. at LR’s Grace Chapel.

This event is intended to be a time of worship and remembrance, weaving together choral music, congregational hymns and readings on the themes of journeying and the procession of the community of saints.

According to Ryan Luhrs, Ph.D., associate professor of music and director of choral activities, the title is derived from the final stanza of the hymn “O Day Full of Grace.” An arrangement of that hymn by F. Melius Christiansen has served as one of the A Cappella Choir’s signature pieces for much of its history.

In addition to “O Day Full of Grace,” the choir will perform a variety of selections, including Rupert Lang’s “The Kontakion,” Mark Templeton’s setting of “Psalm 23,” “Seeking Light” by Brandon Williams and “In Paradisum” from Requiem by Gabriel Faure. The program will also include compositions and arrangements by Olivia Cresswell, Mark Patterson and Avis D. Graves.