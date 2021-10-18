Lenoir-Rhyne A Cappella Choir commemorates All Saints

HICKORY — The Lenoir-Rhyne A Cappella Choir and Sacred Music program will present “When We on that Final Journey Go,” a musical program commemorating the annual Christian Feast of All Saints. The performance is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m. at LR’s Grace Chapel.
This event is intended to be a time of worship and remembrance, weaving together choral music, congregational hymns and readings on the themes of journeying and the procession of the community of saints.
According to Ryan Luhrs, Ph.D., associate professor of music and director of choral activities, the title is derived from the final stanza of the hymn “O Day Full of Grace.” An arrangement of that hymn by F. Melius Christiansen has served as one of the A Cappella Choir’s signature pieces for much of its history.
In addition to “O Day Full of Grace,” the choir will perform a variety of selections, including Rupert Lang’s “The Kontakion,” Mark Templeton’s setting of “Psalm 23,” “Seeking Light” by Brandon Williams and “In Paradisum” from Requiem by Gabriel Faure. The program will also include compositions and arrangements by Olivia Cresswell, Mark Patterson and Avis D. Graves.
“We are excited to welcome live audiences back on campus, and we invite people to leave behind their hectic lives when they pass through the doors of Grace Chapel,” Luhrs said. “It’s a time set aside to remember loved ones and experience the mystery of God’s grace through music and readings.”
Members of the community are encouraged to submit names of loved ones who have passed away to ryan.luhrs@lr.edu. Names submitted by Friday, Oct. 22, will be included in the program. In addition, attendees will be invited to light a candle in memory of a loved one as they enter the chapel.
Luhrs will direct the choral ensembles. Collaborative artist Jeana Neal Borman and university cantor and organist Cory Westby will accompany the choir and lead congregational singing. Additionally, the Rev. Todd Cutter, university pastor and director of spiritual life, will offer prayer on behalf of those gathered.
For more information, visit calendar.lr.edu or call the LR Box Office, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 828-328-7206.
Lenoir-Rhyne University works to provide a safe and healthy environment for conferences and events. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain protocols need to be followed. Follow lr.edu/coronavirus for proper procedures on attending Lenoir-Rhyne events. Safe distancing between guests and masks are required for all audience members regardless of vaccination status.