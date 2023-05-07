LENOIR — The City of Lenoir has received a second bicycle helmet grant from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The city will give away helmets during the Lenoir Bicycle Festival happening in June.

The city received 100 helmets from the grant last year, and will receive another 100 helmets this year. The free helmets are a mixture of toddler boys and girls and small, medium and large sizes in red, yellow and blue.

City staff will give away the helmets during the second annual Lenoir Bicycle Festival being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, in downtown Lenoir.

The Lenoir Police Department will host a bicycle safety class during the festival. Anyone who participates in the bicycle safety class will receive a free helmet, while they last.

"We're looking forward to hosting the Lenoir Bicycle Festival again in 2023, and we're excited to have some bicycle helmets to give away this year," said Lenoir Mayor Joe Gibbons.

"I want to thank NCDOT for offering this grant, and I want to thank all the state's residents who buy the 'Share the Road' license plate, which helps fund this program. We really enjoyed the first (Lenoir) Bicycle Festival last year, and we hope a lot of people come out for round two."