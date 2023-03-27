April Reid, 38, of Lenoir, has been missing for two years.

Sgt. Stella January, who took over the case in July, said she longs to provide answers to Reid’s family.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of April,” January said as she held up a file that’s 6 inches thick. January keeps the file in her desk. She said she looks through it at least once a week.

January said there is little evidence in Reid’s disappearance. “It’s been two years since April went missing,” January said. “Two years of nothing.”

When Reid was reported missing in 2021, Lenoir police searched her apartment. Nothing was found to suggest violence, January said.

Reid’s information, including dental records, has been entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. A DNA sample from Reid’s sister was also submitted to the database, January said.

Tessa Bowman is Reid’s aunt and the family member who reported Reid missing on May 20, 2021. The last time Reid was seen in the area was when she turned up on video at an ATM in Hickory. That was on Feb. 15, 2021, January said.

Reid was seen withdrawing money from the ATM. She was riding in a car with another person. The person and vehicle were identified, and authorities have determined the person is not linked to Reid’s disappearance, January said.

The family told police the last time they communicated with Reid was around Feb. 28, 2021.

Bowman said Reid has not accessed her bank account since she disappeared. Reid was receiving disability money, Bowman said.

“I hope April is happy and safe somewhere,” January said. “I would just like to be able to find some closure for (Bowman).”

Bowman wants to know what happened to Reid. If Reid is dead, Bowman said she wants to be able to give Reid a proper burial.

Bowman said it was not uncommon for Reid to go away for a few days, but she always let someone know where she was going. Bowman said Reid did not contact any friends or family before she went missing.

Reid did not have her own mode of transportation and would get rides from family and friends, Bowman said.

Reid was trying to better her life after getting involved in drugs and alcohol, Bowman said.

“We would really like for her to come home,” Bowman said. “We love her very much.”

Capt. Mark Barlowe said the case has become personal for many Lenoir officers and command staff. He said the case gets brought up at command staff meetings on a regular basis.

“Our goal is to get closure to the family,” Barlowe said. “We would love to bring (Reid) home to them.”

Bowman began to cry as she described her niece. She said Reid is a loving person who always wanted to make people smile.

At the time of her disappearance, Reid was relying on the assistance of a cane to walk. Bowman said she had been using the cane for about a year due to injuries sustained from a car crash in Asheville.

Reid is a petite woman weighing between 110 and 120 pounds. She is 5 foot 5 inches tall. Reid’s hair was long and blonde when she went missing. Reid has green eyes. She has a tattoo of a butterfly and a tattoo of a heart on her leg, January said.

“Somebody, somewhere, knows something,” January said.

The Lenoir Caldwell Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Reid’s whereabouts, January said.

Anyone with information about Reid’s disappearance is asked to call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100 or report anonymously with the Lenoir Caldwell Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.