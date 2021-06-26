Lenoir mayor vice chair of statewide association

LENOIR — Mayor Joe Gibbons has been selected as vice chair of the N.C. Mayors Association Board of Directors and will serve a one-year term helping to lead the organization and its 11-member board.

The N.C. Mayors Association (NCMA) is an affiliate organization of the North Carolina League of Municipalities (NCLM). The purpose of NCMA is to provide a platform for all of the state’s mayors to work together regarding the major goals and challenges of cities and towns. Gibbons helped found the association about four years ago.

"NCMA was created to be a place where mayors can get together to discuss issues and work together to solve those problems for our residents," Gibbons said. "We share information, talk about what's happening in our cities and towns, and work together to lobby state legislators on issues facing municipalities in North Carolina."

Gibbons has been involved in local government in Lenoir for more than 30 years. He worked in the city's planning department for a year right after college before moving into the private sector. He was appointed to the Planning Board in 1990 and elected to City Council in 2005. Gibbons was first elected as Lenoir's mayor in 2011.