Lenoir mayor chairs statewide association

LENOIR — Mayor Joe Gibbons has been selected as chair of the NC Mayors Association Board of Directors and will serve a one-year term helping to lead the organization and its 11-member board.

The NC Mayors Association (NCMA) is an affiliate organization of the North Carolina League of Municipalities (NCLM). NCMA provides a platform for all the state’s mayors to work together on goals of cities and towns and the challenges they face. Gibbons helped found the association about four years ago.

"NCMA is a place where mayors can come together to discuss issues, share what works and what doesn't in our respective towns, and collaborate to solve those problems for our residents," Gibbons said. "We share information, talk about what's happening in our cities, and lobby state legislators on issues facing municipalities in North Carolina."

NCLM Executive Director Rose Williams said Gibbons was instrumental in founding the Mayors Association and is very involved with the league.

“Mayor Gibbons has been a true leader for the League of Municipalities as a member of our board of directors and in other capacities," Williams said. "I know that as the new chair of NC Mayors Association, he will continue to provide the same sensible and experienced guidance to this group."

Gibbons has been involved in local government in Lenoir for more than 30 years. He worked in the City Planning Department for a year right after college before moving into the private sector. He was appointed to the Planning Board in 1990 and elected to City Council in 2005. Gibbons was first elected as mayor in 2011.

In addition to being chair of the NCMA, Gibbons is also chair of the NCLM Risk Management Board of Trustees and he previously served on the NCLM Board of Directors. Gibbons serves as vice chair of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments Board of Directors, serves on the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Foundation Board of Directors, and serves as chair of the UNC Health Caldwell Board of Directors.

The North Carolina League of Municipalities is a member-driven organization representing the interests of more than 500 cities and towns in the state. Learn more about NCLM at www.nclm.org.