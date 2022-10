A Lenoir man won a $700,000 jackpot from a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket.

Jose Romero-Garcia bought his winning Scorching Hot 7s ticket from Cheek’s Convenience & Grill on Blowing Rock Boulevard in Lenoir. He claimed his prize on Friday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After subtracting the required federal and state withholdings, Romero-Garcia took home $497,073.

The Scorching Hot 7s game debuted in April with four top prizes of $700,000. One $700,000 prize remains to be claimed.