Lenoir man wins $200,000 on scratch-off ticket bought in Hickory
NC LOTTERY

A Lenoir man won $200,000 on a $5 scratch-off ticket he bought in Hickory.

Bryan Maldonado bought the lucky Sapphire 7s from the Speedway convenience store on U.S. 70, a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery says.

Maldonado collected the prize money Monday, which was $142,000 after taxes.

The Sapphire 7s game launched in December with six top prizes of $200,000. Three $200,000 prizes remain.

