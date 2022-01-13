 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lenoir man wanted on murder charge arrested in Morganton
0 Comments
alert top story
LENOIR SHOOTING

Lenoir man wanted on murder charge arrested in Morganton

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Lenoir man wanted for murder was arrested Wednesday evening in Morganton.

Isaac McKinley Dixon, 22, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Jose David Martinez Aguilera, of Lenoir, on Tuesday.

A warrant was issued for Dixon’s arrest after the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders found Aguilera dead in a car at the intersection of Old North Road and Collettsville Road on Tuesday evening. Aguilera suffered several apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After an investigation, arrest warrants were issued for two suspects, Dixon and Zachary Nathaniel Kersey, a 22-year-old Lenoir resident, who was charged with accessory after the fact.

Kersey was arrested Wednesday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Lenoir. The sheriff’s office continued to search for Dixon on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office got information that Dixon might be at a house on Grover Beaver Street in Morganton, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

With the help of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant and found Dixon at the house. He was arrested at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Isaac Dixon.png

Dixon
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

French teachers stage historic strike over inadequate Covid-19 rules

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert