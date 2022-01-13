Lenoir man wanted on murder charge arrested in Morganton

A Lenoir man wanted for murder was arrested Wednesday evening in Morganton.

Isaac McKinley Dixon, 22, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Jose David Martinez Aguilera, of Lenoir, on Tuesday.

A warrant was issued for Dixon’s arrest after the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders found Aguilera dead in a car at the intersection of Old North Road and Collettsville Road on Tuesday evening. Aguilera suffered several apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

After an investigation, arrest warrants were issued for two suspects, Dixon and Zachary Nathaniel Kersey, a 22-year-old Lenoir resident, who was charged with accessory after the fact.

Kersey was arrested Wednesday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Lenoir. The sheriff’s office continued to search for Dixon on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office got information that Dixon might be at a house on Grover Beaver Street in Morganton, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

With the help of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant and found Dixon at the house. He was arrested at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.