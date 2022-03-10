Lenoir man dies in wreck in Caldwell County on Wednesday

A Lenoir man died in a two-vehicle accident on N.C. Highway 18 in Caldwell County on Wednesday.

A 1997 Toyota Camry, driven by James Junior Rich, 78, of Lenoir, was traveling east on the highway, crossed left of the center line and then collided head-on with a westbound 2017 Hyundai Sonata. The Hyundai was driven by John Young, 30, of Hickory, according to a news release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened near Cedar Rock Circle.

Rich died from his injuries on scene. Young was injured and transported by EMS to Caldwell Memorial Hospital in Lenoir.

The initial investigation does not indicate speed or alcohol impairment to be contributing factors. No charges are expected, according to the news release.

A westbound tractor-trailer, which was traveling behind the Hyundai, sustained damage from debris during the collision.

N.C. Highway 18 was closed for approximately 90 minutes during the on-scene investigation.