Lenoir gun dealer gets probation, house arrest for selling shotgun to felon

A Lenoir firearms dealer has been sentenced to two years of probation and five months of house arrest for selling a semi-automatic shotgun to a felon.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced the sentencing of Edward Clyde Ledford, 57, on Thursday.

Ledford pleaded guilty to a charge of selling a firearm to a prohibited person.

The charge stemmed from April 2019 when a man came into Whitnel Outdoorsman & Pawn in Lenoir to buy a firearm and disclosed to a store employee and Ledford that he could not pass the background check because of his criminal history, according to the release.

A store employee told the prospective gun buyer to come back later with a friend who could fill out the paperwork for him.

The man came back a few days later with a friend, who in reality was an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

On the second visit, the customer and the undercover agent interacted with Ledford, who went ahead with the sale after being made aware of the buyer’s plan, according to the release.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

