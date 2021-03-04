Lenoir gets Recreational Trails Program grant

The total project cost to design and build the crossings is $312,000. The grant is $250,000 and the city is matching the grant with $62,500 in local, in-kind contributions.

City staff will work with engineers to identify the route for the crossings at each street, look at conceptual renderings, and then start with formal design. Final plans for the three crossings are expected by the end of the year. Then, the city will bid the project for construction. Work on the new crossings will likely start in 2022.