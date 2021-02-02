Lenoir field hospital closing, treated 78 COVID-19 patients

A husband and wife were admitted to the emergency COVID-19 field hospital in Lenoir on the same day. They were nervous — as anyone being treated for a new virus in a hospital made of tents would be, Samaritan’s Purse Medical Director Erin Holzhauer said.
Both made it through the coronavirus and were discharged on the same day, she said. Days later, the husband returned to the hospital, which was set up in the parking lot of Caldwell UNC Health Care. He wanted to thank the staff.
“He said COVID is an awful disease and he would not wish it upon anyone,” Holzhauer said. “But he said, ‘I would not take my COVID back.’ Because he wouldn’t want to lose his experience in the tent hospital. … That is really what stands out to me.”
The 30-bed field hospital treated 78 patients. It was open nearly a month. The hospital took patients from Caldwell UNC, Catawba Valley Medical Center, Frye Regional Medical Center and other surrounding hospitals. On Wednesday, it closed because case numbers have reached a point where local health-care systems will be able to meet the need, according to Samaritan's Purse.
The hospital saw as many as 20 COVID-19-positive patients under their care at one time. On Friday, it was a first-time low of five patients.
The dwindling number of patients Samaritan’s Purse was treating showed its impact, Holzhauer said. Fewer patients means hospitals didn’t need the overflow as much anymore.
“Our goal with disaster response is to work ourselves out of a job,” Holzhauer said. "The feedback we’ve gotten from the local hospital is just really affirming that we did what we came to do which was to lessen the pressure on them and bring hope to a situation that's been dragging on.”
The field hospital allowed patients to be cared for quickly, she said, but the impact the team of medical workers made on their patients will stick with Holzhauer and other team members, she said.
Ann Galgano, a nurse in the field hospital, spoke of the tears in the eyes of her patients.
“I think it goes back to the patients’ response to being here is what will stick with me,” Galgano said. “The power of the atmosphere here just impacts a person. … Grown men and women cry when they leave here and it’s because they’re sad to leave.”
The team of Samaritan’s Purse health-care workers — who come from all over the country and are paid by Samaritan’s Purse for their time — created a supportive, efficient and caring environment among one another and their patients, Galgano said.
Together, they bonded to care for their patients and relieve the pressure on local hospitals, which faced mounting patient loads as COVID-19 cases grew.
Galgano’s life, like other health-care workers this year, has been consumed by COVID-19. Her main job is as an emergency response nurse. Early in 2020 she was in an emergency hospital in Italy treating COVID-19 patients. She learned what works and what doesn’t. Then, she went to Sudan to use what she learned to help them respond to the pandemic. Her emergency work also took her to Honduras last year to help after a hurricane.
Just a few weeks later was when she got the call to help in Lenoir, just three hours from her home in eastern North Carolina. The assignment was a dose of reality.
“It took me a while to process that, like, I'm packing my car instead of weighing my luggage to see if I can get on a plane," Galgano said. "So it was surreal. It was really surreal to drive to a deployment. It brought it to a new level, just the magnitude of the situation in our state, that it requires extra capacity."
She wasn’t used to seeing the need so close to home.
Holzhauer, who lives in Boone, where Samaritan’s Purse is based, said she felt the same way. Instead of heading to a country with fewer resources, she was heading 30 minutes down the mountain.
“It has been different,” Holzhauer said. “I think oftentimes we’re deploying to these exotic locations you wouldn't think to travel to. This time we’re helping out at home. It tells you how desperate the whole world is with this COVID situation.”
Being close to home, they knew they were helping their community — friends, neighbors and the health-care workers, Holzhauer said.
Galgano worked as the day-shift charge nurse for the hospital, so she considered every patient her own.
The nurses and doctors at the tent hospital worked 12-hour shifts seven days a week. When they entered the “hot zone” — the patient area — they dressed in full personal protective equipment — double gloves, N95 and surgical masks, face shield, gowns, boots and goggles. Many only left that area two or three times each day, Galgano said.
Leaving the hot zone took time. Every non-reusable item, like gowns and gloves, was thrown away. Reusable items like boots and face shields were rinsed with chlorine. Bright pink marked the thresholds between the hot zone and the rest of the hospital.
Galgano used her training and experience responding to Ebola to guide her in the field hospital. It made remembering each step of protection easier, she said.
The emergency hospital staff’s experience helped take a burden off some local hospitals. Knowing they helped fellow health-care workers in need was motivating, Galgano said.
“It’s been such a hard year and it’s not easing up so it’s nice to help out,” she said.
That work to lessen pressure on hospitals put a great deal of pressure on the Samaritan’s Purse staff. That’s why they continually checked in with one another, helped one another when needed and found themselves bonded and propelled by their faith, Galgano said.
Between each shift, the staff gathered. They talked about what they’d be doing that day, made sure everyone’s needs are were met, and prayed. Throughout the day they worked seamlessly together to care for patients and work with the hospital Galgano said.
“The spirit of our staff and the love here is tangible,” Galgano said. “I think those things are what we and our patients remember.”