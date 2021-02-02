Lenoir field hospital closing, treated 78 COVID-19 patients

“Our goal with disaster response is to work ourselves out of a job,” Holzhauer said. "The feedback we’ve gotten from the local hospital is just really affirming that we did what we came to do which was to lessen the pressure on them and bring hope to a situation that's been dragging on.”

The field hospital allowed patients to be cared for quickly, she said, but the impact the team of medical workers made on their patients will stick with Holzhauer and other team members, she said.

Ann Galgano, a nurse in the field hospital, spoke of the tears in the eyes of her patients.

“I think it goes back to the patients’ response to being here is what will stick with me,” Galgano said. “The power of the atmosphere here just impacts a person. … Grown men and women cry when they leave here and it’s because they’re sad to leave.”

The team of Samaritan’s Purse health-care workers — who come from all over the country and are paid by Samaritan’s Purse for their time — created a supportive, efficient and caring environment among one another and their patients, Galgano said.

Together, they bonded to care for their patients and relieve the pressure on local hospitals, which faced mounting patient loads as COVID-19 cases grew.

