Lenoir company to produce COVID-19 vaccine

A Lenoir-based pharmaceuticals company will manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine, the CEO said during a congressional hearing.

Exela Pharma Sciences is close to beginning production of a COVID-19 vaccine, CEO Phanesh Koneru said during a U.S. House Agriculture Committee subcommittee hearing on opportunities for growth and investment in rural America.

During the hearing on June 15, Koneru said the company was two weeks away from production of the vaccine. He said he could not publicly say which vaccine would be produced.

“We are very close to commercializing the product,” Koneru said.

The hearing was centered around rural investment. He said the COVID-19 vaccine is an example of what can be achieved with investment in rural companies. About $400 million has been invested in Exela, in private and public investments and U.S. Department of Agriculture loans, Koneru said.

“Because of all those investments, today, we are in a position to actually help the COVID vaccine fight,” Koneru said.

Exela was founded in 2005 and started production in Lenoir in 2010, Koneru said. The company produces injectable pharmaceuticals. The company has about 500,000 square feet of production area.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.