Lenoir artist to exhibit work at gallery

The work in this exhibition explores the pandemic in abstract ways. The mixed-media work focuses on the relationships between people and locations as the quarantine began. Like people disappeared from social environments in large cities and small towns, so do the figures in these works. They fade into the setting and away from interactions and one another. The intaglio works are more nonobjective, combining black-and-white linear elements with type. In these works, the ground becomes a constant while the words become a variable. The words make abstract references into situations and events experienced during the past year.