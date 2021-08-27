Lenoir artist to exhibit work at gallery

LENOIR —The Caldwell Arts Council announced its next public art exhibition, "Variations: Work During the Pandemic." Featuring the works of Lenoir artist Thomas Thielemann, the show opens Sept. 3 and runs through Oct. 15.
The work in this exhibition explores the pandemic in abstract ways. The mixed-media work focuses on the relationships between people and locations as the quarantine began. Like people disappeared from social environments in large cities and small towns, so do the figures in these works. They fade into the setting and away from interactions and one another. The intaglio works are more nonobjective, combining black-and-white linear elements with type. In these works, the ground becomes a constant while the words become a variable. The words make abstract references into situations and events experienced during the past year.
The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave. SW in Lenoir, and is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.