Lenoir and Conover police officers involved in shootings will not be charged

Police officers involved in shootings in Lenoir and Conover will not be charged following investigations by the SBI.

District Attorney Scott Reilly said he met with members of the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation last week to go over findings in each of the cases. “We found they (the officers) acted appropriately in these incidents,” he said.

On Aug. 30, Joshua Alan Kirby, 25, was shot by officers with the Lenoir Police Department during an altercation, according to a previous HDR article.

The Lenoir officers who fired weapons were Patrol Sergeant James Moore, Detective Landon Annas and Detective Zachary Wickline.

According to Capt. Couby Stilwell with the Lenoir Police Department, Kirby was in stable condition at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte as of Tuesday. Kirby is expected to be charged once he is released from the hospital.

On Sept. 5, Clegg Anderson Johnson, 50, was shot by officers with the Conover Police Department. The officers responded to an altercation between Johnson and his father, according to reports from Conover police.

Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin identified the officers as Greg Ream and Ronnie Beard.

Johnson was later released from the hospital and charged with three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and one misdemeanor count each of trespassing and causing more than $200 in property damage.

