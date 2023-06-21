LENOIR — The Lenoir Amateur Radio Club is hosting a field day on Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at Gamewell Park. The field day is part of an annual nationwide emergency communications event organized by the American Radio Relay League.

During the event, amateur radio operators (hams) set up radio equipment and practice their skills. The Lenoir club will use the event to show off its emergency communication abilities. Tens of thousands of hams across the country participate in the event.

"Field day is a great chance for community leaders and the public to see amateur radio in action," said Scott Hunt, president of the Lenoir club. "Most hams love to talk and introduce people to the hobby, so if you like radio, you should stop by Gamewell Park."

Gamewell Park is at Morganton Boulevard SW, Lenoir. Lenoir Amateur Radio Club members will start setting up operations at 9 a.m. Saturday. Field day starts at 2 p.m. and continues for 24 hours through 2 p.m. on Sunday.

When most people think of “radio,” they think of listening to AM and FM stations. But commercial stations are a small part of the radio spectrum. Radio, television, walkie-talkies, and satellites all operate on radio waves. Cell phones and wireless routers also utilize radio signals.

Local hams founded LARC in 1986 and incorporated the club as a 501c3 nonprofit in 2008. The club meets in Lenoir, and members are active in radio services in Caldwell County and the region. LARC members give their time to public service and work to promote amateur radio. The club assists communications during charity races and other public events.

For more information about LARC, visit www.n4lnr.org.