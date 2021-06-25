Lenoir Amateur Radio Club plans field day at park

HUDSON — The Lenoir Amateur Radio Club “hams” will join with more than 40,000 other amateur radio operators nationwide in showing their emergency capabilities at Field Day 2021.

Locally, the event will be held at Redwood Park, 470 Redwood St., Hudson. The event begins at 2 p.m. Saturday June 26 and continues for 24 hours until 2 p.m. Sunday June 27.

The public is invited to come see ham radio’s capabilities and disaster readiness as well as have a look at the club’s communication and antenna trailers that can be deployed when needed.

During crisis situations, amateur radio operators are often the first to provide rescuers with critical information and communications.

"The fastest way to turn a crisis into a total disaster is to lose communications,” said Mitch Mast, president of the Lenoir Amateur Radio Club. “Our local hams work closely with Caldwell County Emergency Management and area Skywarn to be ready to provide the most reliable communications in the first critical hours of an event. Because ham radios are not dependent on the Internet, cell towers or other infrastructure, they work when nothing else is available. All our support is free to the served agencies.”

In addition to emergency situations, the Lenoir Amateur Radio Club provides communications support for many local public events such as bike races, festivals, and run/walks.