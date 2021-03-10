 Skip to main content
Legislation would allow full-time, in-person class in K-12 schools
Legislation would allow full-time, in-person class in K-12 schools

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders announced compromise legislation Wednesday that will mean more K-12 students in North Carolina can return to daily in-person instruction.

The agreement, announced in a rare bipartisan news conference by some of the state's most powerful leaders, comes nearly two weeks after Cooper vetoed a GOP bill that would have mandated all districts reopen with at least partial in-person instruction.

Cooper complained that measure would have kept state and local officials from pulling back classroom teaching should there be unexpected coronavirus outbreaks. Republicans countered that students were suffering academic and behavioral problems in districts that had yet to untether themselves from virtual-only learning, which started in March 2020.

More school districts are returning now to some form of in-person instruction as case counts fall and teachers receive vaccinations, but lawmakers said a requirement was necessary.

Cooper, who had strongly urged districts in recent weeks to return students to the classrooms, said Wednesday that the agreement will "get all students in schools safely and surely."

The new bill, largely negotiated by Cooper and Senate Republicans, would require all K-5 schools hold classes five days a week with no need for physical social distancing, according to elected leaders.

Districts would have two options for middle and high schools. They can either adhere to having students separated by at least 6 feet (2 meters), limiting in-person instruction to just a couple days of the week due to space constrictions, or move to five days a week like elementary schools.

Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools currently have K-5 students in-person four days a week with one virtual day. Middle school and high school students in each system attend in-person classes two days a week and do virtual learning for the remainder of the week.

Under the new bill, districts would have to notify state officials when grades 6-12 move to daily instruction without physical distancing. And the governor could scale back in-person instruction in specific districts if deemed necessary.

Senate leader Phil Berger, a Rockingham County Republican, said the legislation was a "fair compromise that returns many students to full-time, in-person instruction."

Case count

Catawba County Public Health reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 17,334 confirmed cases.

There are 23 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 288 have died.

North Carolina reported 1,861 total cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, putting the state total at 877,764, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,075 people hospitalized with the virus and 11,595 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

27 new cases

17,334 total cases

23 hospitalized

288 deaths

16,754 recovered

26,567 vaccinated

Burke County

21 new cases

9,517 total cases

1 hospitalized

146 deaths

9,092 recovered

15,887 vaccinated

Caldwell County

7 new cases

8,783 total cases

17 hospitalized

138 deaths

8,323 recovered

14,145 vaccinated

Alexander County

6 new cases

3,969 total cases

10 hospitalized

84 deaths

1,945 recovered

6,107 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,861 new cases

877,764 total cases

1,075 hospitalized

11,595 deaths

819,839 recovered

1,868,454 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Tuesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org. Those without internet or who need help signing up can call 828-282-2002

