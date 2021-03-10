Legislation would allow full-time, in-person class in K-12 schools

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders announced compromise legislation Wednesday that will mean more K-12 students in North Carolina can return to daily in-person instruction.

The agreement, announced in a rare bipartisan news conference by some of the state's most powerful leaders, comes nearly two weeks after Cooper vetoed a GOP bill that would have mandated all districts reopen with at least partial in-person instruction.

Cooper complained that measure would have kept state and local officials from pulling back classroom teaching should there be unexpected coronavirus outbreaks. Republicans countered that students were suffering academic and behavioral problems in districts that had yet to untether themselves from virtual-only learning, which started in March 2020.

More school districts are returning now to some form of in-person instruction as case counts fall and teachers receive vaccinations, but lawmakers said a requirement was necessary.

Cooper, who had strongly urged districts in recent weeks to return students to the classrooms, said Wednesday that the agreement will "get all students in schools safely and surely."