Legal assistant earns award of excellence

NEWTON — A legal assistant with the 36th Prosecutorial District Attorney’s Office is the recipient of a statewide award of excellence for her work with driving while impaired cases.

Meredith Scott has been recognized as a Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) North Carolina Award of Excellence recipient for 2021 based on her achievements in working on DWI cases for the Catawba County DA’s Office.

MADD North Carolina Awards of Excellence honor law enforcement, criminal justice professionals and community heroes for their contributions to MADD’s mission to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking.

Awards are given to an officer, agency or criminal justice professional who goes above and beyond their job requirements. Recipients show dedication to and involvement within their community, are creative and innovative, believe in MADD’s mission, and show dedication to the ideals of law enforcement and criminal justice.

“I’m very honored to receive this award,” Scott said. “To know that I can make a difference through my work is very satisfying to me. It also means a lot to know that what I do is recognized by those I work with and for here at the DA’s Office.”

Scott is in her fourth year of employment with the Catawba County’s DA’s Office and also works as a 911 dispatcher for the county, a position she has held since 2006. She was nominated for the MADD award by elected District Attorney Scott Reilly and Assistant District Attorney Howard Wellons.

From her nomination: “Driving while impaired cases can be a logistical nightmare. The number of witnesses needed for each case, coupled with the sheer number of cases, can quickly overwhelm many legal assistants. Meredith Scott has proven that such a daunting job can be accomplished with grace and efficiency … We tried more DWIs in District Court in 2021 than we had in years, and Meredith was, in large part, the cause.”

Reilly and Wellons noted the assistance Scott provided for the prosecution of serious traffic offenses, including DWI cases, as well as the rapport she has established with law enforcement officers and personal contacts made with civilian witnesses and victims. They also acknowledged the support she provides to ADAs, her courthouse knowledge and contacts, along with dedication to her work as other factors that have led to success in handling DWI cases so effectively.

“Her easy-going manner, empathy and rapport with victims has helped our office to effectively prosecute in case after case. Meredith is an exemplary legal assistant, and I believe her efforts are to be commended,” her nomination read.

Scott will be presented with the 2021 MADD Victims Champion Award during a banquet in Cary on May 19.