Lecture series, symphony events, and more

All lectures are free and open to the public. The Drendel Auditorium is located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE in Hickory. Masks are required for all event attendees. Anyone not wearing a mask will not be permitted to enter.

The events will also be live streamed on the Hickory Landmarks Society’s website, http://hickorylandmarks.org, and Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Hickory-Landmarks-Society-Inc-111587048881745/.

For more information about the City of Hickory’s 150th anniversary and upcoming 150th events, visit www.HKY150.com.

Symphony announces upcoming events

HICKORY —The Western Piedmont Symphony and Music Director and Conductor Matthew Troy keep the music playing on in innovative and exciting ways.

Earlier this year, Troy announced the #PlayOn online video initiative, where WPS, local and out-of-state musicians record their own at-home performances to be shared on the symphony’s social media. This virtual series will continue every week with new episodes released on Wednesdays. In addition, the WPS At Home series, “Meals & Music with the Maestro” will continue, with new curated recipes and playlist packages being released on the first Friday of each month.