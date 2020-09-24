Lecture series, symphony events, and more

Lecture series on Hickory history planned
HICKORY — In celebration of the City of Hickory’s 150th anniversary, Hickory Landmarks Society Executive Director Patrick Daily will present a three-part lecture series highlighting significant times in Hickory’s history.
Daily is an accomplished author and has served on numerous historical, preservation, and museum organization boards and committees. As executive director, he manages five historic landmark properties, three of which are historic house museums. And he has helped to develop the largest collection of Hickory’s material culture and historical records to be found.
The first lecture, titled “Hickory Tavern: Origins and History,” will be held Saturday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. in the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block. The lecture will discuss the city’s early roots as a tavern.
The next lecture, titled “1870 Hickory: It Was A Good Year,” will be held Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. in the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block. This lecture will revisit the year 1870 in Hickory and describe what life was like in the post-Civil War village of Hickory Tavern. Facts and stories compiled from letters written between 1870 and 1880 by early resident Frank Clinard will provide further insight into this pivotal time in Hickory history.
The final lecture, titled “The Piedmont Wagon Company: Hickory’s First Industry,” will be held Thursday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. in the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block. During this lecture, Daily will present the industry’s rise and fall over a nearly 90-year period and share the exciting story of the historic factory building’s preservation and revival as a major adaptive re-use project in Hickory.
All lectures are free and open to the public. The Drendel Auditorium is located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE in Hickory. Masks are required for all event attendees. Anyone not wearing a mask will not be permitted to enter.
The events will also be live streamed on the Hickory Landmarks Society’s website, http://hickorylandmarks.org, and Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Hickory-Landmarks-Society-Inc-111587048881745/.
For more information about the City of Hickory’s 150th anniversary and upcoming 150th events, visit www.HKY150.com.
Symphony announces upcoming events
HICKORY —The Western Piedmont Symphony and Music Director and Conductor Matthew Troy keep the music playing on in innovative and exciting ways.
Earlier this year, Troy announced the #PlayOn online video initiative, where WPS, local and out-of-state musicians record their own at-home performances to be shared on the symphony’s social media. This virtual series will continue every week with new episodes released on Wednesdays. In addition, the WPS At Home series, “Meals & Music with the Maestro” will continue, with new curated recipes and playlist packages being released on the first Friday of each month.
Other events for the next several months include three more Watch Parties hosted by Troy. All watch parties are free to the public and will be live via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Other Watch Parties include Pops: From Berlin to Broadway on Oct. 8, Composer Focus on Nov. 12 and Home for the Holidays on Dec. 10. Watch Parties hosted by Troy are sponsored by von Drehle Corporation in memory of Pat and Frank von Drehle, and by an anonymous sponsor in honor of Ingrid Keller and Matthew Troy.
The Western Piedmont Symphony presents Side/Show, a unique performance format featuring live WPS musicians, on Oct. 17 from 5-8 p.m. in various venues in downtown Hickory. Performers and audiences will be socially distanced and broken up over three hours. This event is free of charge courtesy of the City of Hickory. Venue information and sign-ups will be available at WPSymphony.org on Oct. 1.
2020: A Musical Response will be released via WPS’ YouTube channel on Oct. 22. This video collaboration features the Western Piedmont Symphony string section, performing Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings. For this video, WPS partners with Hickory Museum of Art and Lenoir-Rhyne University Multicultural Affairs.
Roundtable: Race in Classical Music will be a virtual discussion on the persistent issues of race in classical music on Nov. 7 via Zoom hosted by Troy.
Maestro’s Quintet, on Nov. 21, will livestream Maestro Troy’s string quartet and pianist Gregory Knight in a performance featuring Faure’s Piano Quintet in D minor. Tickets to this virtual event will be available at WPSymphony.org/Tickets on Oct. 1.
Western Piedmont Symphony business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
For more information, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.
Upcoming art competition announced at Arts Center
HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center recently announced the Art in Lockdown Challenge, where people of all ages are invited to share works of art created as a result of the pandemic lockdown experience.
Works may range from paintings, drawings, quilting, sketches, songs, poetry or other creative forms. All experience levels from beginners to advanced are welcome to join and help find celebration in this time of uncertainty.
A $100 cash award will be given to the most thought-provoking entry, judged by the center’s board of directors. Entries will be accepted through Oct. 31. Entry forms are available on the center’s website www.hiddenitearts.org, by emailing info@hiddenitearts.org, or by calling the center at 828-632-6966.
Works must be submitted digitally in jpeg format, media files, or Word documents for literary works and emailed to the center at info@hiddenitearts.org. Works will be displayed for viewing in the center’s Art In Lockdown exhibit which will be featured digitally in November and December on the center’s website, Facebook page and E-news.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.