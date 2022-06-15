Leather supplier expands operations

CONOVER — Carroll Leather, a leading leather supplier in Catawba County, has expanded its warehouse facility, investing more than $1 million with plans to add more jobs over the course of the next few years.

The new addition to its existing facility is slated to be operational this month and will allow Carroll to inventory an additional 1.7 million square feet of leather.

The expansion stems from unprecedented growth in the last year after being purchased by The Rino Mastrotto Group in July of 2021. The support from one of the largest tannery groups in the world has positioned Carroll Leather to remain as the leader in innovation and delivery of high quality leathers, company officials said.

Carroll Leather is a global supplier of fine leather for the residential, contract, hospitality and design industries.