Learning Lab at library to be setting for free program

HICKORY — A "Tiny Tech for Kids" program will be offered from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Families are invited to the Learning Lab for a hands-on experience featuring 3D printing, circuitry, robotics, and more.

The library will showcase its Toybox 3D printer, have hands-on activities with its Ozobots and Makey Makey’s, and more. Drop by the Learning Lab between 10 and 11:30 a.m. that day to participate. The program is recommended for ages 7 and older.

This program takes place in the Learning Lab on the second floor of Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The Learning Lab supports creativity, exploration, connection, and accessibility through hands-on learning.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.