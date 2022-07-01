Learn to weave a corner organizer basket

HICKORY — Adults are invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday, July 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to learn how to weave a corner organizer basket with Danyel Moose.

Participants will use water and a variety of other tools to make these baskets. This program is for adults. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required and will open two weeks before the event.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.