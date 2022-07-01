 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Hickory Daily Record is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cargo Transporters

Learn to weave a corner organizer basket

  • 0

HICKORY — Adults are invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday, July 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to learn how to weave a corner organizer basket with Danyel Moose.

Participants will use water and a variety of other tools to make these baskets. This program is for adults. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required and will open two weeks before the event.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Supreme Court deals blow to climate change fight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert