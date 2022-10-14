Learn to use social media to grow a business

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a seminar, “The Top 5 Things to Know About Using Social Media to Grow Your Business," on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 6-7 p.m.

This is an in-person event and not available online. The event will be held at The Hickory Hub, located at 375 Main Ave. NE in Hickory. This program is part of the CVCC Small Business Center’s Digital Happy Hour series. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 5:30 p.m. before the program for networking and socializing.

Today's social media provides businesses with an opportunity to engage with current and potential customers. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, TikTok and more are all viable ways to market your business. Attend this session and become familiar with what you need to consider as you develop your social media marketing plan for your business.

There is no charge to attend this seminar, but pre-registration is required.

To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4997 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.