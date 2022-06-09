Learn to sew octopus plush at city libraries

HICKORY — Learn how to sew a reversible octopus plush as seen on viral videos all over the internet. This program will occur twice — once on Thursday, June 16, from 2-4 p.m. at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library; and once on Thursday, June 23, from 2-4 p.m. at the Ridgeview Branch Library. The program is for teens ages 12-18. Registration is required.