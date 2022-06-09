Learn to sew octopus plush at city libraries

HICKORY — Learn how to sew a reversible octopus plush as seen on viral videos all over the internet. This program will occur twice — once on Thursday, June 16, from 2-4 p.m. at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library; and once on Thursday, June 23, from 2-4 p.m. at the Ridgeview Branch Library. The program is for teens ages 12-18. Registration is required.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block and Ridgeview Library is located at 706 First St. SW. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.