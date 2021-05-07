Learn to set up an online store with Shopify

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Building an Online eCommerce Business with Shopify” webinar on Tuesday, May 11, from 5-7 p.m. The program will be in webinar format, allowing people to participate from their computers and mobile devices.

This webinar helps participants learn the basics of setting up an online store with Shopify, a commonly used platform for creating e-commerce websites. The program focuses on building a functional operating store with products available to customers for online sale.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.