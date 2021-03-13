Learn to save seeds and support seed library

NEWTON — When the Catawba County Library launched a donation drive for its new seed library last month, many people voiced an interest in learning the proper way to preserve seeds, so the library is partnering with the Catawba County Cooperative Extension to offer a virtual seminar called ‘Seed Saving: Tips & Tricks.’

The program will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, and will be led by George Place, Extension director. He will discuss the various techniques used to propagate and save seeds from flowers, vegetables and herbs and will also explain why certain methods are required to ensure viability of the seeds.

To register for the Zoom program, visit https://tinyurl.com/cclsSeedSaving or call 828-465-8665.

Gardeners and farmers who would still like to contribute to the seed library are welcome to drop off specimens at any library branch during regular business hours. Donations should be securely packaged and clearly labeled with name, variety, and suggested growing conditions if possible. Local and heirloom varieties are especially appreciated. Pre-packaged, unexpired seeds are also accepted.