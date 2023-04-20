Science movie night

The Catawba Science Center is hosting a free movie night on Thursday. The showing will be of the 2014 science-fiction movie “Interstellar.”

The showing will be at the Carolina Theater in downtown Hickory. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The movie will begin at 7 p.m.

In addition to the movie, attendees will have the chance to explore the stranger side of space with hands-on activities and conversation with Elise Weaver, the director of undergraduate astronomy labs at Appalachian State University.

The Carolina Theater is at 222 1st Ave. NW, in Hickory.

The showing is part of the science center’s adult programs series “Science After Dark.”

Symphony concert

The Western Piedmont Symphony presents “Masterworks: The New Colossus” featuring violinist Kinga Augustyn and music composed by Nkeiru Okoye, Erich Korngold, and Peter Boyer. The concert will be on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at P.E. Monroe Auditorium on the Hickory campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University.

The Western Piedmont Symphony will perform works informed by the immigrant and refugee experience.

“Voices Shouting Out” by Nkeiru Okoye was written as a response to the events of 9/11. This piece is a bridge between different cultures to bring people together in times of crisis.

World-renowned violinist Kinga Augustyn, a recently naturalized citizen herself, will join the symphony in Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s “Concerto for Violin in D major, op.35.” Korngold and his wife came to Hollywood in 1935 to escape the rise of fascism in Europe. Korngold wrote film scores throughout the 1930s and 1940s.

The final piece is a multi-media presentation of Peter Boyer’s “Ellis Island: The Dream of America.” Actors will be portraying seven immigrants who came through Ellis Island between the 1910s and 1940s. The orchestra will play music inspired by their stories. The piece ends with Emma Lazarus’ poem, “The New Colossus,” which is the inscription at the foot of the Statue of Liberty.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $45. The P.E. Monroe Auditorium is at 775 Sixth St. NE in Hickory.

RockyFest 2023

RockyFest 2023 is on Saturday at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area in Alexander County. The free event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., features live old-time and bluegrass music, food, arts and crafts vendors. There are also free rock-climbing sessions, children’s activities and more.

Live music will be performed on stage under the tent. Bands include Carolina Cowboys and Maggie at 10 a.m., The Blue Ridge Girls at 11 a.m., Slate Mountain Ramblers at noon, Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee at 1 p.m., Crooked Road Ramblers at 2 p.m. and New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters at 3 p.m.

Attendees can also join the fun by participating in flatfoot dancing or by bringing their own instrument to play in the picking tent.

Free rock-climbing sessions will be offered throughout the day with 75 openings available. Registration must be completed online on a first-come, first-served basis. Click on the Eventbrite button at rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest.

Food vendors include Teens & Deens Country Kitchen, Lost Highway Pizza, the Vashti Ice Cream Man and The Super Snack Shop.

Children’s activities will include a variety of inflatables, games and a trackless train, which are all free of charge. Face painting and a balloon artist will also be available for a small fee.

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will have a heritage fair at the event, featuring demonstrations and hands-on activities such as candle making, rope making and wood carving.

Parking will be available at Rocky Face Baptist Church, the old Rocky Face Baptist Church, the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building and a field across the street. Greenway Public Transportation is providing shuttles to bring attendees to and from the event area.

Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area is at 3451 Rocky Face Church Road in Hiddenite.

Truck and tractor pull

The Sugar Loaf Fire Department is hosting a truck and tractor pull on Saturday.

The event will start at 6 p.m. The gates will open at 4 p.m. The event will take place at 296 Old Wilkesboro Road Extension in Taylorsville. The event site is one half mile from Teens & Deens Country Kitchen on N.C. 16.

— Compiled by Sarah C. Johnson