Learn to play tennis, see a play or create your own art

Serving tennis stories at Ridgeview Library

Visit the Ridgeview Branch Library on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. to learn about two African American tennis legends, Arthur Ashe and Althea Gibson, who helped make tennis more accessible to all. Registration is required for this event.

Afterwards, attendees will go to the tennis courts beside the library and have some fun learning more about tennis hands-on. Individuals from the Greater Hickory Tennis Association and Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism will provide some basic tennis instruction. Tennis rackets and balls will be available. Participants should plan to wear athletic clothes.

Participation is free but registration is required. Register with Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism at hickory.activityreg.com. This program is best suited for ages 7 and older.

For more information, call 828-345-6037. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW, at the corner of First Street and Seventh Avenue SW, beside the Ridgeview Recreation Center.

“Macbeth” opens at Hickory Community Theatre

The Hickory Community Theatre’s production of Shakespeare’s gripping tragedy, “Macbeth,” begins performances this weekend in the Jeffers Theatre.

A brave Scottish general named Macbeth receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders King Duncan and takes the Scottish throne for himself. He is then wracked with guilt and paranoia.

Performances of Macbeth are Oct. 14-29. The Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. The two Sunday shows, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, are at 2:30 p.m. The one Thursday show, Oct. 27, is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” dinner theater

The town of Hudson presents its 31st Dinner Theatre Production, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” on Oct. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22. The performances will be held at the Hudson Uptown Building at 145 Cedar Valley Road.

The play “To Kill a Mockingbird” is based on the iconic novel of the same name. Written by Harper Lee, the 1960 Pulitzer Prize winning novel was made into a 1962 movie starring Gregory Peck. The show is set in the fictional town of Maycomb, Alabama in 1935. Local attorney, Atticus Finch, is engaged to defend a wrongly accused Black man, Tom Robinson. As the story winds itself toward an inevitable conclusion, people are called on to confront their prejudice and mores of their southern society.

Tickets are $37 for dinner and the show, $19 for the show only. Tickets may be purchased in one of three ways; go to the HUB Station Box Office on Tuesdays and Thursdays, call 726-8871 or go to the Town of Hudson or HUB Station website, and follow the link to tix.com. The play will be catered by Box Car Grille.

Poetry, art talk and tiny art show

Local author, Scott Owens, and local artist, Missy Cleveland, invite youth and their families to share poems and art from the recent publication, “Worlds Enough,” on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

“Worlds Enough” is a celebration of kids for kids. The first 40 youth, grades first through sixth, to register for the poetry and art talk will receive a kit including a copy of the book, a 4-by-4-inch canvas, acrylic paints and brushes to share words and paintings in response to “Worlds Enough” in a tiny art show. The art will be on display at the Learning Lab in the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library from Nov. 1-30.

While kits may be limited, sharing your art is not. All youth in Catawba County are invited to participate in the art show. Please design a 2-D, 4-by-4-inch image, sign a media release and submit artwork by Nov. 1 to participate. Include name and age with the artwork.

To register for “Worlds Enough” poetry and art talk, go to hickorync.gov. There are three days left to RSVP for the event.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.