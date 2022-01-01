 Skip to main content
Learn to paint a barn quilt at Hickory library
Learn to paint a barn quilt at Hickory library

HICKORY — Learn how to paint a barn quilt on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 2-4 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Participants will be using canvas and acrylic paint to create a small, indoor version of a painted barn quilt.

This event is in support of the Hickory Museum of Art’s current exhibition, "The Improvisational Quilts of Susana Allen Hunter," on view until Feb. 6. All supplies are provided. This program is for adults and teens 16 and older. Registration is required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.

