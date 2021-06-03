Learn to make cheese from goat milk at class

HICKORY — Come learn how to make delicious cheese out of goat milk. Dawn Mathews of The Thankful Goat will demonstrate how to make chevre and Brie. Then the class will whip up a batch of 30-minute mozzarella. Participants will get to sample some of the cheeses.

The class will be held on Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The class is free, but space is limited and registration is required.

Mathews is the owner of The Thankful Goat, a business featuring goat milk products, which is based in Lenoir. She has owned goats and other farm animals since 2009.

Sign up for the class through the Library Events calendar at www.hickorync.gov/library or by calling 828-304-0500.