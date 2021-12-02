Learn the art of soap carving at Hickory library

HICKORY — "MakerLab: Soap Carving for Youth" will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Children and parents are invited to learn the art of soap carving together with a special program presented by the Catawba Valley Woodcarvers Club. In this hands-on lesson, participants will learn the skill and art of how to carve a simple design that celebrates this time of year — a choice between an evergreen, holly, and a candy cane. Parents must stay with their child during this program and are invited to participate in carving.

This program is recommended for ages 7 and older. All supplies are provided and registration is required. When registering, register under your child’s name. If you plan to come with more than one child, register for each child.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/ .