Learn square dancing at lessons in Conover

CONOVER — Want to start the new year with something new? Something that will exercise your mind as well as your body — all while you enjoy an inexpensive evening of socializing, fun, and friendship?

Try square dance lessons.

Starting Monday, Jan. 9, the Hickory Twirlers Square Dance Club is offering a series of 12 lessons. First lesson is free, then $44 for the remaining classes, Jan. 9 until March 27.

The class will meet each Monday, 6:30-8 p.m., at Neighbors Network, 502 Thornburg Drive NE in Conover.

No partner is needed. All ages are welcome. The Hickory Twirlers have had members ages 7 to 77. There’s no dress code but do wear comfortable shoes. Bring your own water.

Teacher Ron Kapnick has over 30 years of experience as a caller. Once you’ve completed the 12 lessons, you will be able to dance with any mainstream square dance group in the United States.

For more information, call Barbara Appling at 703-307-3307 or find the group on Facebook at “Hickory Twirlers Square Dancing.”