Learn more about plant foraging, identification

HICKORY — Have you wanted to learn more about foraging and plant identification?

On Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to noon, Julie Mullis will teach a lecture-style program with a focus on spring and early summer plant identification as well as the ethics and safety of foraging. She will bring samples, show pictures of different stages of plant growth, and discuss preparation of foraged plants.

The program will begin at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and will conclude with a brief walk around the SALT Block to look for plants. Registration is required.

Mullis has years of experience in outdoor and environmental education, including work with the National Parks Service.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.