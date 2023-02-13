Join the staff of VayaHealth at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Feb. 16, for two training sessions. “Personality Disorder: Reaction to Interactions” will begin at 10 a.m. and will look at specific personality disorders, what to expect, and treatment options. “Facing the Emotional Challenges of Chronic Illness” will begin at 11 am and will discuss the physical and mental impact of chronic illness. Continuing education hours can be provided.