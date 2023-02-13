HICKORY — Are you interested in learning more about mental health?
Join the staff of VayaHealth at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Feb. 16, for two training sessions. “Personality Disorder: Reaction to Interactions” will begin at 10 a.m. and will look at specific personality disorders, what to expect, and treatment options. “Facing the Emotional Challenges of Chronic Illness” will begin at 11 am and will discuss the physical and mental impact of chronic illness. Continuing education hours can be provided.
Registration is not required for this event. For more information call 828-304-0500 or visit the library online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.