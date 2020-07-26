Learn more about basic estate planning

HICKORY — Hickory Public Library invites people to participate in a virtual Zoom program from Heritage Law on July 28 from 2-4 p.m.
During this presentation, participants will learn about basic estate planning documents, get an overview of the probate process, learn about the importance of asset titling and get an overview of Medicaid programs available to pay for long-term care.
In this presentation, Jesse Bone will discuss Medicaid eligibility, planning options, and protecting the homesite/real estate from estate recovery. Rush Simmons will follow up discussion in regards to Medicaid estate recovery, as well as discuss estate administration/probate processes. Anna Winger will review traditional estate planning documents, touching on trust planning and asset titling, along with beneficiary designations. Rush will close up the presentation, tie up any loose ends, and review questions that may arise from the topics.
This a free event, but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/library or call 828-304-0500. A reminder with login information for the Zoom program will be sent by Heritage Law on the day of the event.
