Learn how to make a wreath with advice from a Hickory Christmas Tree lot

Christmas trees, as tall as 15 feet, line the side of Springs Road.

Strings of lights and colorful candy decorations hang along a red shed. Light poles around the tree lot are decorated in red and white stripes to look like candy canes.

A Christmas tree lot, operated by a pair of local guys, Steve Simmons and Gene Baker, has been there for 14 years. The lot sits about a half-mile from the entrance to St. Stephens High School.

Simmons said the lot started as a place where his children could work to earn money.

Simmons said he wanted the lot to have a theme, which is candy canes. Each child who visits the lot also receives a free candy cane, Baker said.

Baker, 73, gave a piece of simple advice for people wanting to have a live tree in their homes for Christmas. Baker said the only thing needed to keep the tree bright and green through the holiday season is water.

Simmons, 63, said the tree needs to be placed in water within two hours after the base has been freshly cut. After about two hours, the tree will create a seal where it has been cut, which prevents the tree from taking in the water, Simmons said.

“You should add water to (the tree stand) every day the first two weeks,” Baker said. “After that, the tree will be completely saturated, and it'll start to slow down on drinking the water.”

Baker said the lot is known for the cross-shaped wreaths sold there and for having tall Christmas trees. Baker said the lots sells at least 50 round wreaths and up to 60 cross wreaths each year.

This year, the tallest tree on the lot is 15 feet, which costs around $300. The cheapest tree starts around $50, Baker said.

Baker said this year is the first time in five years that the lot's tree prices have increased. Depending on the size of the tree, prices have increased between $5 and $10.

Simmons' wife, Chris Simmons, said the lot has sold out in around two to three weeks for the last two years.

Steve Simmons said his most memorable experience on the tree lot was from a time when he dressed as Santa Claus. He said a mom stopped in at the lot. Due to a disability, her child could not get out of the car. Simmons said he went to the car so the boy could meet Santa Claus.

“That little kid just lit up, I mean just beaming, because Santa Claus had come to see him,” Simmons said. “That brings me to tears now.”

WANT TO GO?

Steve and Gene's N.C. Fresh Fraser Fir Trees and Wreaths is at 3657 Springs Road NE, Hickory. The lot is open from noon to 8 p.m. during the week. On Friday and Saturday, the lot will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Sunday, the lot will be open from noon to 6 p.m.