Learn how to handle bullying

HICKORY — Learn from the Samurai Institute how to handle bullying, while focusing on confidence, discipline, and leadership in a three-part series on self-defense and anti-bullying techniques to be held at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Attending each session of Anti-Bullying and Self-Defense the Samurai Way is encouraged but not required. Register for each session individually as space is limited. Sessions are on Mondays, Sept. 19, 26, and Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m.

This program is recommended for youth ages 7-11. Register at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.